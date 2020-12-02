Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) with bullish sentiments.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

In a report released today, Ami Fadia from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Iterum Therapeutics, and scPharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heron Therapeutics with a $28.20 average price target.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.78, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Minerva Neurosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, which is a 228.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

