Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) with bullish sentiments.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $240.64, close to its 52-week high of $274.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 57.4% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $263.00, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

In a report released today, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals and a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.67, close to its 52-week low of $8.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 42.6% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Onconova Therapeutics, and Dyadic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ayala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.33, a 156.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

