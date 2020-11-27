Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC), Aravive (ARAV) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) with bullish sentiments.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics on November 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 50.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Travere Therapeutics, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.50, which is a 40.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Aravive (ARAV)

In a report issued on November 24, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 54.4% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aravive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00, which is a 352.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals on November 24. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 37.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pieris Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

