Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) and Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) with bullish sentiments.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Corcept Therapeutics, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.83, close to its 52-week high of $24.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 42.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corcept Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.4% and a 80.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Y-Mabs Therapeutics with a $51.40 average price target.

