Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) with bullish sentiments.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 41.1% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Theratechnologies, and Intercept Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.00, a 125.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 80.0% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Seattle Genetics, Morphosys Ag, and BioNTech SE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics with a $53.67 average price target, which is a 59.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

