Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Progenity (PROG), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) and Vaxart (VXRT) with bullish sentiments.

Progenity (PROG)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Progenity. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.92, close to its 52-week low of $3.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 70.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Progenity has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 53.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protagonist Therapeutics, Minerva Neurosciences, and Outlook Therapeutics.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

Vaxart (VXRT)

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxart with a $17.67 average price target, implying a 199.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Brookline Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

