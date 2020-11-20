Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Viatris (VTRS) with bullish sentiments.

Viatris (VTRS)

In a report issued on June 10, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Viatris, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.11, close to its 52-week high of $18.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is ranked #1834 out of 7100 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viatris with a $23.50 average price target, a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

