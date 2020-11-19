Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) and uniQure (QURE) with bullish sentiments.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $733.95, close to its 52-week high of $792.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 63.5% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Becton Dickinson.

Intuitive Surgical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $724.15.

Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 32.6% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Knight Therapeutics, and Leap Therapeutics.

Ziopharm Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, representing a 106.8% upside. In a report issued on November 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

uniQure (QURE)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on uniQure. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.14, a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

