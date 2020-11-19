Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Abbott Labs (ABT) and Heska (HSKA) with bullish sentiments.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.08, close to its 52-week high of $115.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 70.5% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Baxter International, and Irhythm Technologies.

Abbott Labs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.54.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Heska (HSKA)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Heska, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.32, close to its 52-week high of $140.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 55.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Heska has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.