Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX), Palatin Technologies (PTN) and Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Scientific with a $44.08 average price target, which is a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.40, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Palatin Technologies with a $2.17 average price target, which is a 426.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Applied Genetic Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.67, implying a 324.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

