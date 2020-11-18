Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Avrobio (AVRO) and TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) with bullish sentiments.

Avrobio (AVRO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Avrobio today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.0% and a 34.6% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avrobio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.67, representing an 111.5% upside. In a report issued on November 16, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.34, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 42.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TCR2 Therapeutics with a $33.33 average price target, representing a 23.5% upside. In a report issued on November 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

