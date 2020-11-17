Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX), Hologic (HOLX) and VolitionRX (VNRX) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released yesterday, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.41.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 55.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $14.00 average price target.

Hologic (HOLX)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Hologic today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.07, close to its 52-week high of $77.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Hologic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.78, which is a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $78.00 price target.

VolitionRX (VNRX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to VolitionRX, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 50.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VolitionRX with a $7.67 average price target, implying an 119.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

