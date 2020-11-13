Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK), InMode (INMD) and Inari Medical (NARI) with bullish sentiments.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.16, close to its 52-week high of $47.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 65.6% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ascendis Pharma, and Amryt Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoke Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.29, implying a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

InMode (INMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on InMode yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 52.2% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

InMode has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.75.

Inari Medical (NARI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Inari Medical today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inari Medical with a $83.33 average price target, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $76.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.