Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT), Aptose Biosciences (APTO) and Kitov Pharmceuticals (KTOV) with bullish sentiments.

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Galectin Therapeutics, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 39.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galectin Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 51.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.83, a 141.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Kitov Pharmceuticals (KTOV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Kitov Pharmceuticals today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.12, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 53.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kitov Pharmceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

