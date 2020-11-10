Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) and Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) with bullish sentiments.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 44.3% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.80, a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.85, close to its 52-week high of $29.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Establishment Labs Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.