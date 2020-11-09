Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Antares Pharma (ATRS), Radnet (RDNT) and Stereotaxis (STXS) with bullish sentiments.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 40.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Radnet (RDNT)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Radnet today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.4% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Radnet.

Stereotaxis (STXS)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Stereotaxis, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 58.8% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

Stereotaxis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

