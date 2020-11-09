Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), Urogen Pharma (URGN) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) with bullish sentiments.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcturus Therapeutics with a $74.80 average price target, a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 49.0% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Urogen Pharma with a $40.40 average price target.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 48.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals with a $11.00 average price target.

