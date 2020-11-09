Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) with bullish sentiments.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.63, close to its 52-week high of $41.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.09, which is a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 33.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $13.00 average price target.

