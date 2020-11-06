Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) and Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) with bullish sentiments.

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cidara Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 43.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Cidara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.67, implying a 163.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Chinook Therapeutics today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 65.6% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chinook Therapeutics with a $31.50 average price target, representing an 112.1% upside. In a report issued on October 23, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

