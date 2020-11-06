Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) with bullish sentiments.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.82, close to its 52-week low of $38.95.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 45.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $79.07 average price target, a 63.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, William Blair also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Puma Biotechnology, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.52.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 50.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Puma Biotechnology with a $11.20 average price target.

