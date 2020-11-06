Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) and Amarin (AMRN) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 46.5% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Vir Biotechnology, and COMPASS Pathways.

Flexion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.22, a 63.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 36.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.60, a 212.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Amarin, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.51, close to its 52-week low of $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.64, representing an 119.8% upside. In a report issued on October 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

