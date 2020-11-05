Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chimerix (CMRX), OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) with bullish sentiments.

Chimerix (CMRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Chimerix today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.03.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 50.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Chimerix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

OrthoPediatrics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.33.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 40.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $24.67 average price target.

