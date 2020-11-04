Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and TG Therapeutics (TGTX) with bullish sentiments.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -12.0% and a 29.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.10, which is an 83.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, William Blair also upgraded the stock to Buy.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 47.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TG Therapeutics with a $44.50 average price target, which is a 63.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

