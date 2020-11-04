Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) with bullish sentiments.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh maintained a Buy rating on Nektar Therapeutics on October 27. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.77, close to its 52-week low of $13.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nektar Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.83, a 71.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

