Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Invitae (NVTA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $202.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.25, close to its 52-week high of $156.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 43.4% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.27, implying a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Invitae (NVTA)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Invitae, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 70.8% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invitae is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.45, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.50, close to its 52-week low of $13.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Revolution Medicines, and TCR2 Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karyopharm Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.00, which is a 94.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.