Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) with bullish sentiments.

Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Prevail Therapeutics, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.19, close to its 52-week low of $9.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.6% and a 37.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prevail Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 60.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

