Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), AbbVie (ABBV) and Baxter International (BAX) with bullish sentiments.

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Moleculin Biotech today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.67.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 49.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Moleculin Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 44.6% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Pandion Therapeutics.

AbbVie has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.13, implying a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Baxter International (BAX)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Rick Wise maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wise is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 61.3% success rate. Wise covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $94.44 average price target, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

