Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Teleflex (TFX), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Stryker (SYK) with bullish sentiments.

Teleflex (TFX)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex today and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $321.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Teleflex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $409.56, implying a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $208.57, close to its 52-week low of $194.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 43.9% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Mirati Therapeutics, and Galera Therapeutics.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $292.06, implying a 41.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Stryker (SYK)

In a report released today, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Stryker, with a price target of $253.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $200.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 56.9% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $229.25, a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $234.00 price target.

