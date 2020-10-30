Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NuVasive (NUVA) and BioTelemetry (BEAT) with bullish sentiments.

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on NuVasive, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $64.75 average price target, representing a 36.5% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BioTelemetry (BEAT)

In a report released today, David Saxon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on BioTelemetry, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.71.

Saxon has an average return of 5.5% when recommending BioTelemetry.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is ranked #3191 out of 6994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioTelemetry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.