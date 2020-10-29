Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Sanofi (SNYNF) with bullish sentiments.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report released today, Michael Leuchten from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF370.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $320.55.

Leuchten has an average return of 3.9% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Leuchten is ranked #4813 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $409.56, a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF442.00 price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

UBS analyst Laura Sutcliffe maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi today and set a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $97.50.

Sutcliffe has an average return of 0.9% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutcliffe is ranked #2747 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.59, implying a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR106.00 price target.

