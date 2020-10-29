Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) and PerkinElmer (PKI) with bullish sentiments.

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.24, close to its 52-week high of $50.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 50.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

Merit Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.60, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Barrington also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

PerkinElmer (PKI)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on PerkinElmer, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.40, close to its 52-week high of $134.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 73.6% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PerkinElmer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.50.

