Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Aptinyx (APTX) with bullish sentiments.

Aptinyx (APTX)

In a report issued on October 1, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Aptinyx. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 47.6% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptinyx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, which is a 150.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

