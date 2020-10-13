Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inventiva (IVA) and Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) with bullish sentiments.

Inventiva (IVA)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Inventiva, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 41.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Inventiva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Avenue Therapeutics today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.53, close to its 52-week low of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 39.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Avenue Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

