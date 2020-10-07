Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) with bullish sentiments.

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.34, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 51.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Oric Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cellectar Biosciences with a $3.67 average price target.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 65.1% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocular Therapeutix with a $14.50 average price target, representing a 54.3% upside. In a report issued on September 29, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

