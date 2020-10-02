Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ImmunoGen (IMGN), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) with bullish sentiments.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report issued on September 30, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 60.3% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

ImmunoGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.25, which is an 116.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.33.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $106.48, close to its 52-week high of $114.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 60.2% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acceleron Pharma with a $128.50 average price target, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.