Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT), Kiadis Pharma (KIADF) and Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) with bullish sentiments.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fulgent Genetics, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.04.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 49.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Fulgent Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kiadis Pharma (KIADF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Kiadis Pharma yesterday and set a price target of EUR4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 42.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kiadis Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.69.

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.1% and a 31.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovid Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.