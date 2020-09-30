Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Celyad (CYAD), Cortexyme (CRTX) and scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) with bullish sentiments.

Celyad (CYAD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Celyad today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.90.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 48.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Celyad has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50, representing a 139.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Cortexyme today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 41.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Cortexyme has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.25, implying a 75.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, LifeSci Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on scPharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on scPharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

