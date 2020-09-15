Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Cassava Sciences (SAVA) with bullish sentiments.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Seattle Genetics, with a price target of $213.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $172.50, close to its 52-week high of $187.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.0% and a 42.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.50, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $191.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group upgraded Cassava Sciences to Buy, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 46.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cassava Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.