Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) with bullish sentiments.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.64, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 32.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $11.10 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.