Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Neurocrine (NBIX) and Inhibrx (INBX) with bullish sentiments.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 49.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $140.00 average price target, implying a 34.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Inhibrx (INBX)

LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts PhD initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Inhibrx today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.10, close to its 52-week low of $15.76.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #5336 out of 6912 analysts.

Inhibrx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50, which is a 67.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

