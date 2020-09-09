Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) and OncoCyte (OCX) with bullish sentiments.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Fulgent Genetics, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.85.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 45.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fulgent Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.67, which is a 96.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

OncoCyte (OCX)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on OncoCyte, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.47, close to its 52-week low of $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 70.7% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OncoCyte with a $3.50 average price target.

