Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone reiterated a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines on July 30 and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blueprint Medicines with a $98.40 average price target, representing a 27.7% upside. In a report issued on July 15, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.