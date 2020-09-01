Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mylan (MYL) and Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) with bullish sentiments.

Mylan (MYL)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Mylan today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mylan is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.00, which is a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Jounce Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 49.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jounce Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

