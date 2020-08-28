Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Abbott Labs (ABT) with bullish sentiments.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

In a report issued on May 15, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.29, close to its 52-week high of $114.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 72.4% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Abbott Labs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.00, implying a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

