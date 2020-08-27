Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and I-MAB (IMAB) with bullish sentiments.

I-MAB (IMAB)

I-MAB received a Buy rating and a $41.30 price target from CMB International Securities analyst CMB International Securities yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.19.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for I-MAB with a $45.65 average price target.

