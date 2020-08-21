Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Albireo Pharma (ALBO), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Dynavax (DVAX) with bullish sentiments.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

In a report issued on August 19, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.25, close to its 52-week high of $31.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 50.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albireo Pharma with a $48.50 average price target, representing a 67.1% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Seattle Genetics, Beyondspring, and ImmunoGen.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Aileron Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33, a 128.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

