Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) with bullish sentiments.

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Denali Therapeutics today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.01, close to its 52-week high of $35.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Denali Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.83, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Wedbush also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals with a $33.33 average price target, implying a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

