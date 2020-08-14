Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kamada (KMDA) and 89bio (ETNB) with bullish sentiments.

Kamada (KMDA)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Kamada, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kamada is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.67, implying a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

89bio (ETNB)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on 89bio, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 40.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for 89bio with a $56.00 average price target, an 87.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

