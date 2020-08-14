Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teleflex (TFX) and Precision BioSciences (DTIL) with bullish sentiments.

Teleflex (TFX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Teleflex, with a price target of $431.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $382.10, close to its 52-week high of $405.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleflex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $425.60, a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.30, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision BioSciences with a $20.00 average price target, implying a 207.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

