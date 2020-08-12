Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CRH Medical (CRHM), Inari Medical (NARI) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) with bullish sentiments.

CRH Medical (CRHM)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on CRH Medical, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Livongo Health, and HealthStream.

CRH Medical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Inari Medical (NARI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Inari Medical today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.13.

Plovanic has an average return of 32.1% when recommending Inari Medical.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is ranked #2656 out of 6877 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inari Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.50.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 43.8% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Akero Therapeutics, and Theratechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galmed Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.86, which is a 338.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Read More on GLMD: